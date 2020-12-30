Photo of the Week - December 30, 2020

The Mille Lacs Area saw a powerful snow storm roll through last week on Wednesday, just in time to provide a white Christmas. Messenger reader Jean Casey submitted this photo of their yard, showing a large snow drift between her house and the neighbors in Onamia on Mille Lacs Lake.
