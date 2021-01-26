Photo of the Week - January 20, 2021

Pam Daiker submitted this photo of ice on Mille Lacs in Cove Bay. Daiker said she was pulling a sled behind her to ice fish with her group. “I had to stop and take a break. When I looked down I saw the most beautiful thing ever! It looks like Cobblestone. I was exhausted, not sure if I wanted to go through the trouble to take a picture, but I’m so glad I did,” said Daiker.
