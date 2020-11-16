Sweet and Sour Sauce
2 Tbsp. cornstarch
½ cup white vinegar
½ cup brown sugar
5 Tbsp. soy sauce
2 Tbsp. lemon juice
Mix and stir over medium heat until thick.
Add: 1 - 13 oz. can chunk pineapple.
Cut up vegetables of choice
Simmer 15 minutes. Good with pork, chicken, or shrimp over rice.
“This recipe card for this look like it’s been through a war. Maybe that’s because my dad, a WWII veteran, created it, and our family has used it since the 1950’s,” said Wasche.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.