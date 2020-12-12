Garrison Fire and Rescue is Santa’s sleigh this year
Garrison Fire and Rescue escorted Santa to all the good children in the Garrison area on Saturday, Dec. 5. This year, to allow for social distancing, Santa greeted the children from the fire truck window. In preparation for Dec. 24, Santa visited 27 local addresses and greeted 73 kids with the help of Garrison’s fire department.
