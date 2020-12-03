Braham woman crafts guardian angels with a healing message
Antiques often contain memories. As for one set of antique glass figurines at the Someday Isle Store, along Main Street Isle, the antiques have become dedicated memorials. These guardian angels are the handiwork of Carol Peterson, of Braham. Alongside her husband and helper, Mike, Carol explained the story of loss that inspired her to build effigies of comfort for those seeking it.
Providing comfort
In 2014, the Petersons’ son passed away. Their remaining three children, Carol explained, found themselves with no place to mourn and nothing to remember him by. Around this time, Carol came across the concept of garden angels, glass figurines meant to be placed in gardens. She made an angel for each of her children in memory of her son, and these were the first of what Carol came to call her guardian angels.
Carol’s children encouraged her to continue making the angels, and she began taking her creations for craft shows, where they were well-received. “People asked me for more colors,” she said, “and to make them smaller.” While these requests surprised Carol, she began to expand upon the variety of angels she made.
Often, Mike said, those who buy a guardian angel are doing so in the memory of their own deceased loved ones. At craft shows, the Petersons will share the story of their son passing and Carol’s first creation of the angels. He observed that people from all over the United States have bought an angel, and some families have returned to purchase multiple angels to give to other family members and loved ones. The Petersons have also had kids moved by the story of the angels, who have wanted one to watch over them while they sleep. “We’ve got a good following of people who understand the message we are trying to portray,” Mike said.
“They’re very healing,” Carol said, when asked what that message was. “And they bring comfort to the people who have bought them,” Mike added. “... People need something to hang onto, or something to look at, to touch, to feel.” From some people, he said, their angels could fill the role of a gravesite they didn’t otherwise have. Through her angels, Carol hoped she could provide a sense of comfort in loss, particularly when that loss was a child.
Building an angel
Carol’s guardian angels are made from repurposed glass antiques, and she has put a wide range of items to use in her craft, including dishes, candle holders, vases, oil burners, bells, and salt dips. Carol finds the pieces for her angels at antique stores, though she is also selective, to ensure her angels are made from high quality materials. Mike pointed to a few components as example, noting one angel had 24 carat leaded glass from Germany while another’s wings were amethyst snack plates from the 50s. Elaborating on their commitment to quality, Mike added, “Because of the idea behind it, that this is a memory, you don’t want some scratched up, chipped up piece of junk. You want something good quality.”
The antique items are then glued together in the shape of angels, with a torso, head, and wings. Carol noted the quality of the adhesive she used, attesting to it withstanding both the heat of summer and the chill of winter. As a signature with each angel, she also includes a small charm. “Each and every one is uniquely different,” Mike said. “There’s never two of the same.” Yearly, Carol said she will put together around 100 guardian angels.
As for how the pieces come together to make angels, as Mike put it, Carol “just has a vision.” She elaborated, noting that initially she had just taken pieces and put them together. As her process has developed, she has given more consideration to what pieces she already has and what new ones will compliment them.
Angels at Someday Isle
Though the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented the Petersons from doing their usual number of craft shows, in a typical year, they will take the angels to 10 or more shows. Mike noted that they primarily did arts and crafts shows, as they did not consider the angels flea market items.
Through a friend, the Petersons learned of the Someday Isle store, and, as the shop sells many similarly crafted items, they felt the guardian angels were a good fit for the shop. A handful of angels are on display and available at the Main Street Isle location. With the show cancellations she’s seen this year, Carol also has a wide selection of the angels available at her home. Those interested in purchasing an angel directly from Carol can reach her at (651) 230-1506. If individuals are looking for an angel of a particular color, or if they have a particular antique item they’d like incorporated into an angel, such requests can be made by phone. Carol added that, should an angel ever come apart, she’d repair it free of charge.
Carol and Mike Peterson are no strangers to loss, and through a bit of craftiness, they’ve also found their own unique means of coping with that loss. They’ve spent the last six years sharing their angels and a message of comfort. Whether through visiting the Someday Isle or calling Carol directly, anyone can share in that message and take solace in the watchful of an angel made from antique glass.
