A street dance with over 50 food vendors was held in Malmo on Saturday, Sept. 5 by the Miller Family at T.J.’s Liquor. Some compared the event to a small scale State Fair. Many people enjoyed the food, festivities and music!
Photos provided
A street dance with over 50 food vendors was held in Malmo on Saturday, Sept. 5 by the Miller Family at T.J.’s Liquor. Some compared the event to a small scale State Fair. Many people enjoyed the food, festivities and music!
Photos provided
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.