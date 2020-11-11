Dennis Ray Moss, a.k.a. Doc Moss, has a reputation for service in the community on the Chamber, in the community and as a former Isle mayor. But what he is most proud of is his service in the U.S. military’s Naval branch.
Moss had a career in the military serving 20 years beginning in 1958. He eventually served as a chief petty officer and retired as a lieutenant commander.
Moss spent several of those years, 1958-’61 and 1967-’69, in Vietnam. When he enlisted, he was an operation specialist. “It was interesting because you were alway in on what was happening,” recalled Moss. “After I got commissioned, I had a lot of interesting jobs like assistant CIC (combat information center) officer and ASW (anti submarine warfare) officer on a double ended guided missile cruiser in San Diego.”
Moss also recalls working on a top secret mission on the East Coast for two years. He wouldn’t share much about the mission, however, other than it failed, he quipped.
Moss then went to destroyer school and was assigned as operations officer on the USS John Kelvin Koelch. After that, Moss had the privilege granted to command his own ship. The ship was used to tow targets and ammo up and down the East Coast, porting at Guantanamo Bay a couple times, recalled Moss.
From there, duty would take Moss ashore as a base security officer at Newport Naval Base in Rhode Island. He was scheduled to be there for three years, but at the end of his second year, he recalled walking into the office and learning of greater plans the military had for him.
“The lady in the office said that a guy in Washington D.C. called and said he wanted to talk to me,” said Moss. His next assignment would be spent learning the ropes in executive officer training. “I was a student there for several weeks and then became the executive officer on the USS Dupont.”
The Dupont would take Moss to northern Europe to join up with the NATO force. On this tour, Moss visited places like London, Liverpool, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Germany. From there, he headed back into the north sea and into Scotland, Gibraltar and Portugal.
Moss ended his military career as an instructor at the Naval Department Head School in Newport.
When asked about what the hardest part of the military was, Moss said it was Vietnam. “I had a few friends killed there. A fellow who sat to the right of me in destroyer school was killed, one who sat to the left was killed as well, and the one who sat behind me came back with three Purple Hearts,” recalled Moss. “The good Lord protected me, and I never had a scratch.”
Moss shared one incident from while he was on the USS Dale as an intelligence officer. “I was on watch on a bridge, and what I thought was a missile came toward the ship. I didn’t have time to do anything, and it went by me about 10 feet below where I was at, parallel to the ship. It turned out to be an A6 aircraft. I had to send my clothes to the cleaners,” he quipped.
Another memory that stood out was when Moss was part of a SAR (search and rescue) operation. “One night, a crew member caught a bug in a jar, and the XO turned on the white lights which was a violation. The shore batteries opened up fire,” recalled Moss. No one was harmed, he added.
When asked about the most satisfying part of his service, Moss simply responded, “Every day.” He added that he was proud of making chief petty officer, something only seven out of 700 men would accomplish. “I also enjoyed being with the people I served with. They came from everywhere and were all great.”
Moss was the first among his siblings to join the military. His brother, Mike, would later join the Marine Corp and retired as a colonel, and his nephew, John Christopher, would also become a colonel in the U.S. Air Force. Moss had the privilege of swearing his niece, Rebecca Dawn, in as an ensign in the Army in 1996, who also later became a colonel.
Both of Moss’s sons joined the military. His son, Brian, joined the Marine Corp and later the Army Reserves. His youngest son, Jeffery, joined the Army as a helicopter mechanic, went on to flight school and later retired as a W3 warrant officer.
Moss now resides in Isle and is married to Marlene Lucille Moss. Moss has two sons and a daughter (Tessie), and Marlene has two daughters, Nicole and Tamara.
In his free time, Moss is an avid gun collector, works at odd jobs, builds model ships, fishes in Canada, hunts deer, serves on the Isle Chamber of Commerce, and is active at Faith Lutheran Church. He also enjoys coffee every morning at the County Corner Cafe in Isle.
Thank you, Doc, for your years of service! - The Mille Lacs Messenger
