U.S. Navy veteran Todd Stowell comes from a strong military lineage as his father served in the U.S. Air Force and his three uncles served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War. Two younger brothers followed Stowell into the Navy and served in the first Gulf War. His eldest son served in the 82nd Airborne US Army, was involved in the Panama conflict, was on the Army boxing team, and was inducted into the Army boxing Hall of Fame this year.
Stowell has a background in the culinary arts, but not in the way most people would think. He used his military training in culinary arts as a chef onboard ships and shore stations in the Navy.
Beyond feeding the military masses, Stowell has earned his many honors in both service and courageous acts.
Stowell joined the Navy on June 2, 1978, and attended bootcamp at Recruit Training Command Great Lakes, Illinois. After graduation, he was sent to San Diego for specialty training at the Mess Management Specialist “A” School to become a culinary specialist. There he learned the basics of being a chef onboard ships and shore stations. After this training, Stowell transferred to his first duty station: Naval Air Station, Glenview, Illinois.
From there, he worked at the enlisted dining facility and at times was deployed with Patrol Squadron 90 (VP-90), whose mission was to find and detect submarines by dropping sonar buoys in the ocean from the plane.
“The whole plane was a big computer that was also equipped with a small galley,” recalled Stowell.
Stowell then transferred in 1980 to his first ship, USS Bowen FF-1079 in the Brooklyn Navy Yard, Brooklyn, New York. After completing the yard period, he moved the ship to the homeport of Charleston, South Carolina. From there, the ship would take Stowell and his shipmates through many short exercises in the Caribbean and then to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba for training exercises before deploying to the Mediterranean Sea with a battle group. Stowell explained that the FF (fast frigate) is responsible for escorting and protecting the carrier and the battle group, mostly by detecting enemy subs.
After leaving Bowen, Stowell went to the USS Richmond K. Turner CG-20 (a guided missile cruiser) in the Charleston Naval Shipyard and then off to the Mediterranean – so they thought.
“That first night when we were supposed to meet up with the battle group and slowly zig zag across the Atlantic, the ship started shaking,” recalled Stowell. “I decided to step outside to see what was going on. There was no moon, so it was very dark, and I could not see anything. But I knew we were going very fast for some reason. When I got up in the morning, I again went outside and saw we were still going top speed and even had a rooster tail behind the ship. I looked around and saw the battle group was with us as well; the carrier had a rooster tail even. The commanding officer had come on the intercom shortly after and told us that we had been ordered to the island of Grenada. I could not believe how fast we got down there and also how fast we took care of business on that island.”
From there, Stowell said, they thought they were back on track for their usual Mediterranean cruise stops but found they were now headed to Beirut, Lebanon. After the six month deployment to Beirut, they returned to Charleston and transferred to Charleston Naval Base where Stowell worked at the Enlisted Dining Facility. “I was responsible for the daily operation of the galley and also providing meals to the Navy Brig on base,” said Stowell. “While there, I received my first of six Navy Achievement medals directly from the Secretary of the Navy.”
Stowell went on to submarine school in Groton, Connecticut. “After completing that, I went to my first boat, USS Henry L. Stimson SSBN-732 (Gold) in Kings Bay, Georgia. On this submarine, I received my submarine qualification (SS) in six weeks and went on to be the leading Mess Management Specialist as a very junior First Class Petty Officer. I completed 10 deterrent patrols on her,” he recalled.
In 1990, Stowell received orders to be a Recruit Company Commander at Great Lakes, Illinois, a job where only the top 4% of the enlisted personnel are accepted. “This was something I always wanted to do,” he said. “So I went to Norfolk, Virginia for instructor school, then to Great Lakes to the company commander school.”
But just as he was getting ready to graduate from the company commander school, he was driving home from the base late on the night before graduation and was shot in the head while at a stoplight. He miraculously recovered after doctors were able to take out some of the bullet from his skull.
After this incident and medical leave, he was assigned his first of six companies which averaged 95 men. “Along with my partner, we molded young civilian kids into fine military men that I would have served with,” recalled Stowell.
One particular event stood out in Stowell’s mind, an event where perhaps he had the biggest influence.
“One night in January 1992, I found a young student on the base beach on Lake Michigan who was drunk and had a knife and was threatening to kill himself,” recalled Stowell. “He dropped the knife and jumped into the freezing cold water. I went in after him, got him and swam in with him.” Stowell cuffed the young man, put him in his squad car and rushed him to the hospital. “I received my second Navy Achievement Medal after that.”
One of the more positive memories was taking his nephew on a Tiger Cruise (an opportunity for civilians, with the exception of spouses, to ride a ship the last few days of deployment) on his last Submarine, the USS Alaska, from San Diego to Bangor, Washington for a week. Other memorable moments were Stowell’s time out at sea and being a company commander. “But the best thing I recall was sitting out anywhere on the topside of the ship at night with the moon and stars showing brightly while a whale pops up and swims next to the ship,” recalled Stowell, “and seeing the sea glow at night while the ship is moving, the flying fish shooting out from the ship’s path and the dolphins swimming alongside coming in and out of port.”
In 1993, Stowell transferred to USS Alaska SSBN 732 (Blue) in Bangor, Washington as leading petty officer of the supply division. There he completed 10 deterrent patrols on the ship and received three more Navy Achievement Medals and a Navy Commendation Medal. He retired on June 30 of 1998 onboard USS New Jersey BB-62.
Reflecting on his service, Stowell said, “I did and experienced almost everything the Navy had to offer. I always tried to go above and beyond and not take the ‘easy jobs.’ I loved my job and the shipmates I have served with are my brothers and sisters for life. I got to travel the world, and there are very few places I have not been. I was able to do things that most people will never be able to do.”
Stowell purchased his parents’ home in Malmo where he lives with his wife Julie. Together they have five children and six grandchildren.
Thank you, Todd, for your years of service!
