E ach November, the Mille Lacs Messenger chooses to honor area veterans around Veterans Day by sharing their stories of the time spent in the Armed Forces. This year, staff member, Bob Statz was selected to offer a few of his experiences and views on his nearly one-year stint in a war zone. In his words:
“January of 2021 will mark the 50th anniversary of this 24-year-old baby boomer boarding a commercial jetliner in Oakland, Calif., bound for what was supposed to be a year’s tour in Vietnam. For me, as for thousands of other young men back then, going to a war zone was not something most of us had on our bucket list. But I was drafted and decided to do what I considered my civic duty.
The early years
I was born, raised and educated in my home town of St. Cloud, the oldest of 11 children. Because I was born in 1946, I was the recipient of a life of mostly leisure during my formative years since the nation was coming out of a generation of the Great Depression and a world war into a world of jobs, growing families and relatively good times. Then came the mid-1960s. The country was mired in anti-race riots and a burgeoning, unpopular conflict in southeast Asia. Fortunately I enjoyed four years deferment from the military while going to college during that tumultuous time after which I accepted a teaching job in the small town of Onamia in the fall of 1968. I took that teaching assignment mostly to avoid being drafted. After all, from what I had witnessed every night on TV during the ‘60s, what with the body bags and the count of those killed in action in Vietnam, I was in no mood for volunteering to join that mess.
Two years into teaching, I was again taking advantage of deferment, but in 1970 the rules for being inducted into the military changed: Men and women were now be conscripted into the Service via a ‘lottery system’ whereby birthdays were drawn from a bingo cage and men and women were forced to join the military according to the order in which number was drawn. My lucky number was 59, so I knew I was toast: No pleading with the Draft Board would delay me from heading for my appointment with Uncle Sam. The letter from the draft board said I was to report for basic training on June 11, 1970.
Up to that point in my life, I had only cried maybe twice, but as I got in my car to leave Onamia the moment I hit Highway 169 heading south, I began to sob like a baby.
To this day, I don’t know exactly what caused me to bawl. Maybe it was because I was afraid of the unknown maybe because I was leaving a girlfriend; or it may have been that I was leaving a job I very much liked and friends with whom I gotten to know in my short time living around Mille Lacs.
I could have left the United States for Canada, as some young men did. I could have enlisted for three years to play in the Fifth-Army Band out of Chicago, thus almost assuredly missing overseas duty, as did some of my music major buddies. Or I could have found other innovative ways of avoiding the war as did three U.S. presidents who also happened to be my exact age, born in ‘46. But I chose to be, as one former president was alleged to have called we draftees: a sucker and a loser.
You’re in
the Army now
So off I went into the Army and soon I was boarding a plane for North Carolina on the way to basic training. Three thoughts quickly crossed my mind as I was in flight that night. First, my trips outside Minnesota to that date were minimal, and they were all done with my father driving us to destinations in the family sedan. But here I was, 23 years old, on my very first airplane trip. Neato.
Secondly, I had never, ever in four years of high school had phy. ed., which meant I had never run a mile or done a push-up or pull-up. I expected that that neglected part of my life was going to change during the next few months.
The third part of my dreaded anticipation on the way to the training center at Fort Bragg was the thought of being issued a firearm: something that would be rather foreign to me. I had owned a BB-gun, and once I accompanied some college friends on a hunting trip. They allowed me to shoot a shotgun. Not understanding the recoil part of this endeavor, I nearly broke my nose when the butt of the gun projected backward. I vowed never to try that again.
But here I was on the way to boot camp where I was flying on a jet, assuredly going to be doing push-ups and running a mile at sun-up every morning and going to be issued a gun. (Later I was told quite emphatically by my drill sergeant that I should never refer to my fire-arm a “gun” — I believe he yelled that directive loudly into my face with no social distancing.
I will say this: I surprised myself in that I was able to run the mile each morning in combat boots with some sort of proficiency, was generally able to avoid doing push-ups for doing dumb things, and actually (barely) passed basic rifle shooting, hand-grenade throwing and using a gas mask. I also got very good at cleaning baked-on, bacon grease in my weekly assigned chore on KP (kitchen patrol) — training that carried over into married, adult life (not). And for some reason, I ended up being selected one of four squad leaders among the 250 men in my platoon — I figured out later, I may have been chosen to lead our gang since only four of us in the platoon had a college education and most of the remaining guys had not even earned a high school diploma.
The next level
Upon graduation from boot camp, I was one of only two men in our group who was allowed to take a short leave before heading to my next training station. Two hundred forty-eight guys were told they would be going to a place for advanced infantry training destined to become what were known as “ground pounders.” Two of us were heading for some sort of electronics school in New Jersey: good and bad news for me. Good, in that I would be close to New York City for three months. Bad, because electronics could not have been a worse fit for this man with very little left brain.
Barely graduating from electronics school with a certificate citing I was able to repair microwave field radios, I found myself in a room where we were about to be told where around the world we would be deployed for the coming year. Those in the room knew we were bound for either Germany, Korea or Vietnam.
Lucky me; I was told I’d be heading for a tour in Nam. Oddly enough (and this is really odd), the first thing I thought of when being told I was headed for China was this: “rice.” I was convinced I was about to be fed a steady diet of rice for the coming 12 months, and that was one food I highly detested. No thoughts of dying in a war, just thoughts of having to eat rice. P.S. I did not see or taste on kernel of rice during my entire tour.
Dropped into war
I left Oakland airport on Jan. 5 for the long trek across the Pacific and hours later, looking out my plane window as we approached the tarmac of Long Ben, Vietnam, one horrifying thought crept into my mind: I was heading into war. Ninety-nine percent of the rest of the world at that moment in time were living in relative peace, and I was shortly going to be dropped off in a war zone. Yikes.
Up until landing in Nam, the only reference to war for me were the newsreels of men being mowed down on the beaches of Normandy on D-Day. I wondered to myself: If I was told by some Army officer to take Porkchop Hill in the days and months to come, would I have what it takes to obey that order?
Luckily, I never was put in that position. In fact, my stay in that country turned out to be anything but dramatic or traumatic, for the most part. I was stationed on the breathtakingly beautiful sandy beaches of the South China Sea, worked in an air-condition office, had three meals a day, and, except for a few times when bombs exploded near by my camp, I stayed free of anything resembling combat. So, I have no real “war stories” to share, but I do have some reflections upon that experience.
When it is all said and done, I learned quite a few life lessons while serving my stint in the Army:
I learned that, compared to just about any other experience, the Service is unique onto itself. That is why, when leaving the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines or Coast Guard, GIs refer to returning to the “real world” or to “the world,” because the world of a soldier is so different in so many ways from that of an ordinary environment. Just ask a veteran about that.
Secondly: If you want to clear a room fast, suggest sharing Army stories with those around you. You see, hardly anyone I know wants to hear war stories, because, unless you were in the Army, you most likely can’t relate.
Thirdly: I realize the 18 months I spent serving my country was worthwhile in the long run. I saw parts of the world and experienced cultures I might not have ever seen. And I was part of a unique fraternity of men whom I still think of as brothers. I also got my body in shape. (I was, as they say, a mean, lean, fighting machine.) And, finally, I am reaping the rewards of being an ex-serviceman, i.e., veterans health services and the GI bill.
I certainly do not consider myself a sucker and a loser, yet I do not consider myself a hero, either. The over 50,000 men and women whose names are embossed on the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington D.C. – soldiers who paid the supreme price – are heroes. I do consider myself part of a special brotherhood who chose to serve their country, even in an unpopular conflict. And I am proud to say I am a Vietnam veteran.
Oh, and by the way, I just checked to see where my golf cap was made. The tag reads “made in Vietnam.”
Makes my tour seem that much more worthwhile knowing I helped open up trade with this county.
