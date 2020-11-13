Dawn (Archer/Liljenquist) Kellen, who grew up in Lakeside Township east of Malmo and graduated from Isle High School, is one of the 43% of Minnesota adults over 65 who volunteer. Minnesota is second in the nation in volunteerism, after Utah. So far this year, Kellen has created 175 one-of-a-kind fabric tote bags for donation to homeless and needy women.
Kellen’s enthusiasm for the project keeps her at her sewing machine and work table in the cozy garage/workshop she and her husband, Keith, created at their cabin on Lake Ossawinnamakee south of Crosslake. They also spend part of their time at the homestead her family has owned in Glen since 1968 and usually head south to Arizona in the winter. But their hearts remain in the Mille Lacs area where Dawn’s parents owned Archer’s Resort during the fifties and sixties.
Kellen became aware of the bag sewing project from a friend’s Facebook post asking for people who sew and need something to do. She jumped right in since she enjoyed sewing and did want something to do other than TV and their community’s softball games. The bags were distributed in Arizona last winter, but since COVID will keep Dawn and Keith in Minnesota this season, she’s looking for a local place that will hand them out to women and girls in need.
Kellen works without a pattern to create the small to medium sized bags, which are either 12x12 or 10x10 with an inch-wide gusset at the bottom and a 6-inch handle. She uses upholstery samples for the entire bag, and her imagination for the trim. Her material costs are minimal because Great Furniture Gallery near their cabin saves its upholstery samples for her. She spent $20 at a thrift shop for enough lace and leather for trim to last a long time and needs to only occasionally buy sewing machine needles and thread.
“I call them ‘designer bags’ since I piece together colorful sections of fabric and decorate with lace or leather,” Kellen explained. “No two are alike.”
She works on the bags when she feels like it and has time, some days doing none, sometimes turning out five. She also works when insomnia strikes because “it’s nice and cozy in my sewing room with a work counter, TV, and a hunk of carpeting.”
Kellen would like to donate the bags to homeless shelters, social services, troubled youth centers or to any organization who assists people who are in need. “I want them to go to worthy places, not get thrown in the trash,” Dawn said. “I’ve never seen a recipient and that’s fine. And I don’t want to take a trunkful to Arizona next time we go.”
A ladies’ golf association in Arizona collected personal care items and samples of soap and shampoo from motels and other places to fill the bags that went to homeless shelters. Dawn will donate the empty bags to a Minnesota organization unless someone steps up to fill them. So far Dawn hasn’t connected with such an organization here. She’s looking for representatives of volunteer organizations who could use the bags. Contact her at (612) 382-8799 to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.