Wahkon pastor shares a laugh – now in print

When asked what had inspired him to write a book, Bill Chadwick stated two reasons: “One, I wanted something semi-permanent to leave for my kids and grandkids. Two, I hoped to make the New York Times Bestseller list and make millions of dollars. So I’m one for two on that.”
While Chadwick is only recently an author, publishing his first book “Still Laughing, Still Learning (Still Looking for a Good Title)” in December 2019, he has served for over 40 years, locally and elsewhere, as a pastor. Mille Lacs locals may know Chadwick as one of two pastors currently serving at the Wahkon Presbyterian Church. Chadwick also previously held this position from 2004 to 2009. having retired, Chadwick returned to the Wahkon church in 2019, preaching every other week. But his words of wisdom can now also be found on the page as well as from the pulpit.
A preacher from Bloomington
Chadwick traced his history in preaching back to his youth in the Bloomington area, where he was brought up by his family in the Christian faith at Oak Grove Presbyterian Church. “Our family and the pastor’s family were quite close,” he recalled, “and I really looked up to him.” During Chadwick’s high school years, a new pastor came to the family’s church. The man approached Chadwick about pursuing preaching as a career.
“He said to me, ‘I think you have a gift for it, and I hope you’ll think and pray about it,’” Chadwick said. He kept the pastor’s words in mind and, eventually, narrowed his option down to becoming a teacher or a pastor. “At the time, I was getting through college, and there were no teaching jobs available,” he said. “So I decided to go for seminary for a year to see what that was like.” He continued down that path and was ordained at the age of 24, around 44 years ago.
Outside his work in the Mille Lacs area, Chadwick’s work preaching has taken him all across the state of Minnesota. He started at the First Presbyterian Church of Stillwater and then served for a time as an interim pastor in Le Sueur. Later, he served at both People’s Congregational Church in Bayport and St. Luke’s Presbyterian Church in Minnetonka. He also served as a chaplain with Presbyterian Homes and Services, during which time he first came to Wahkon as well as the Calvary Presbyterian Church in McGrath. In 2009, he was called back to his hometown of Bloomington and began serving as senior pastor at Oak Grove Presbyterian Church. He served there until his full-time retirement in 2019, and he now servess part-time in both Wahkon and Stillwater, doing both preaching and visitation calling. “So I’ve been to pretty much all of Minnesota,” he joked.
A 20-year writing process
As a preacher, telling stories has long been part of Chadwick’s career. Around 2000, he took a three-month sabbatical and decided he would start collecting and honing his stories into a book. He sought out a writing coach in the Minneapolis area and began working with author Elizabeth Andrew. He would mail his drafts to her, and she would offer advice and editing. “I’d do six, seven, eight, nine versions of them with her before she was satisfied,” he said. Chadwick found the editing process markedly different from preaching, where his preparation was done on Sunday morning whether he was done or not. “With writing a book, you really take your time to craft it,” he said, “and having a writing coach is very helpful.”
Following his 2000 sabbatical, he set the writing aside. He didn’t return to it until a second sabbatical in 2015, at which point, he began working with a second writing coach, Cheri Johnson. “That’s when I got it almost completed,” he said.
Summarizing what readers can expect from “Still Laughing,” Chadwick cited the book’s subtitle: “Mostly True Stories of Family, Friends, Faith and Foibles.” The book is a collection of human interest stories, many drawing from Chadwick’s experiences as a pastor and others from his experiences as a father and husband. The stories in the book are short, easy reads, Chadwick said, noting the book was good pandemic reading material. “I hope [readers] can find some laughter,” he said, “and some inspiration.” He also hoped readers could take life lessons away from the text. “Like the Farmers Insurance commercial, I know a thing or two because I’ve seen a thing or two … Some of what I’ve learned can be helpful for other people so they don’t make the same mistakes.”
Speaking as a pastor, Chadwick reflected on the faith component of many of the book’s stories. “Not all of them, but a fair number of them, are coming at things from a theological point of view,” he said. He added that much of the book came from a place of common sense and good humor, and he didn’t think a reader would have to be a Christian to enjoy it.
Published life and beyond
While Chadwick had done a number of promotional events early on, the pandemic required him to cancel the last several events. In retirement, Chadwick has also been pursuing stand-up comedy, another endeavor that’s been put on hold due to COVID-19. However, undeterred, he intends to continue these pursuits when it’s safe to do so. Between his preaching, writing and stand-up, he observed, “Seems like enough for someone who’s supposed to be retired.”
Chadwick said the publishing process can be arduous, and he had initially been uncertain he wanted to write another. However, as time has passed, he has warmed to the possibility. Though he is not actively working on writing, he has around seven chapters already written, and ideas for around 15 more.
Those interested in reading “Still Laughing” can find physical and digital editions of the book through Amazon, and the paperback and audiobook can be purchased at Chadwick’s website: www.billchadwick.com. Following the pandemic, Chadwick said he would also be open to the prospect of doing book club visits with those interested. A contact form is available via Chadwick’s website.
Whether he’s speaking on his career or his writing, Chadwick tells his stories with charisma and good humor, and that storytelling voice equally underlies the content of “Still Laughing,” with stories that span his childhood and preaching career. That career brought him to the Mille Lacs community, but Chadwick has a wealth of experiences far and wide, and he speaks and writes with a sense of genial observation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.