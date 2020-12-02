Danzell, 14, is a funny and engaging young man who likes to play basketball, listen to music and play video games. He likes animals, enjoys spending time outdoors and cares a lot about the people in his life. Danzell’s favorite food is pizza and he enjoys going out to eat at restaurants. Danzell can be very empathetic and has great manners.
Danzell is eager to find a family of his own. He continues to maintain a relationship with some birth family members and would need a family that could support those relationships and other important connections. Danzell would like to have older siblings in his future home. A family for Danzell will need to have patience, structure and enjoy outdoor activities. Ideally, Danzell would like to stay in the metro area, but he is also open to other areas if it seems like a good fit.
If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please e-mail info@mnadopt.org or call 612-861-7115.
