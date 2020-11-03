Winter gear for Kids!

Pictured left to right: Kendra Kraabel, Pastor Jess, Ronald Hoffman, Judy Waytashek, Velma Jones, Lea Ranum, Pam Olson, Emily Funk, and Lisa DeMars.
Angel’s Anonymous with Bethany Lutheran Church of Onamia has partnered up this year with the Osseo Knights of Columbus to provide new winter jackets and snowpants for local kids. With the $3,300 raised, we were able to provide 120 new winter jackets and 50 pairs of snow pants to the Onamia Elementary school. A big thanks to Rum River Electric, L & M Fleet supply and other local businesses for their donations.
It is never too late to help this worthy cause. If you are interested in donating to the cause, call Pam at Angel’s Anonymous at (320) 630-9461. Checks should be written to Angel’s Anonymous, a nonprofit organization so they can purchase more winter gear.
