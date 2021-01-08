January 2020
• The Mille Lacs Messenger wins top honors, (Jan. 1): The publication was awarded General Excellence among newspapers of Adams Publishing Group of East Central Minnesota and Southern.
• Tallying up local birds for a first annual bird count, (Jan. 8): Bayview Bar and Grill in Onamia hosted the an Audobon Christmas Bird Count for the first time on Mille Lacs Lake.
• County attorney and sheriff file lawsuit against State of Minn., (Jan. 8): The Mille Lacs County Attorney and Sheriff filed a suit against the state for failure to indemnify and save them harmless for legal fees reasonably incurred, according to the suit’s own language.
• Talking stigma and addiction at Welia, (Jan. 8): Welia Health in Mora brought health care workers, law officers and the public together for a forum on the epidemic of opioid addiction.
• Brandt family is back on the ice, (Jan. 15): Following the passing of Jerry Brandt, Sr., members of his family were continuing the work of his Cove Bay resort.
• New conservation officer takes charge in Wealthwood, (Jan. 15): DNR conservation officer Mikeena Mattson took her position in Mille Lacs’ northern Wealthwood community.
• State of the Band address, Gov. Walz in attendance, (Jan. 22): Mille Lacs Band chief executive Melanie Benjamin gave the Band’s annual address speaking on State government relations, addiction, climate change, the ongoing lawsuit, and the Band’s non-removable status. Gov. Tim Walz attended the address.
• Bradley Harrington appointed as tribal liaison for MN DNR, (Jan. 22): Bradley Harrington, former Band Commissioner of Natural Resources, was appointed as a tribal liaison with the State DNR.
• Frontier Communications seeking bankruptcy?, (Jan. 29): A meeting with company executives for Frontier, a telecommunications communications company with local presence, indicated the company may be pursuing a Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
• New County Auditor-Treasurer Eric Bartusch, (Jan. 29): Eric Bartusch was appointed as Mille Lacs County’s new auditor-treasurer.
February 2020
• DNR errs on the conservative side again for 2020, (Feb. 5): The Minnesota DNR announced that the Mille Lacs walleye safe harvest level would be kept the same as the previous year, at 150,000 pounds.
• Walking with the Villages of Hope, (Feb. 5): Members of Bethesda Lutheran Church in Malmo returned from a mission trip in the African nation of Zambia.
• Coronavirus explained by MLHS, (Feb. 5): Vicki Engmark, MLHS infection prevention, wrote on previous coronavirus variants and the starting spread from China of what would become the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Isle Airport in jeopardy of closing, (Feb. 12): The Isle Airport faced the possibility of closure by the Minnesota Department of Transportation if they failed to enforce their air easement, affecting trees south of the property.
• Isle High School Drumline keeps the beat, (Feb. 12): Isle tech teacher Jon Thompson introduced a new drumline program at the school.
• Isle School Board considers e-learning (Feb. 12): The Isle School Board looked into virtual, online instruction as an alternative to having planned snow days in the academic calender as an option for the 2020-2021 school year.
• Mille Lacs County welcomes new engineer, (Feb. 19): Jessie Dehn was appointed as the new Mille Lacs County engineer.
• Pressure ridge boom heard and felt on Mille Lacs, (Feb. 19): A shift along a pressure ridge on Mille Lacs’ ice, caused by a 60 temperature change, was felt by anglers from Garrison to Isle.
• Walz, Ellison deviate from long-held opinion on Reservation boundaries (Feb. 26): In a reversal from the previous attorney general and governors, Attorney General Keith Ellison put forward an opinion recognizing the 61,000-acre Mille Lacs Band reservation boundary, with Gov. Walz support.
• Mille Lacs County judge and county attorney go head to head (Feb. 26):Controversy arose between Honorable judge Matthew M. Quinn and county attorney Joe Walsh, with Quinn dismissing a perjury case and making allegations of vindictiveness against Walsh.
March 2020
• DNR and Tribal fisheries differ on allowable harvest, (March 4): At a Mille Lacs Fisheries Advisory Committee meeting, discussion included a previous meeting between the Band and DNR, where the latter proposed a 168,000 pound harvest, and the former, 150,000.
• Isle superintendent meets with state representative. (March 4): State representative Sondra Erickson paid a visit to Isle High School and had a conversation with superintendent Dean Kapsner on concerns had by the school.
• Isle Airport future, a town hall discussion, (March 11): McQuoid’s Inn hosted a presentation sponsored by the Isle Airport on the financial benefits keeping the airport would bring the local community.
• The first and only female mayor for Wahkon, Sandy Reichel, dies, (March 11): Following resignation due to health problems in January, Wahkon mayor Sandy Reichel passed away.
• Cowboy with local roots wins big, (March 18): Wyatt Casper, who has family in the Isle area, took first place at RFD-TV’s The American Rodeo in Arlington, Texas.
• Mille Lacs grips for COVID-19, (March 18): Schools and local government discussed safety precautions to be taken as shutdowns loomed at the end of the month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Many local businesses open amid COVID-19, (March 25): Hours and services for businesses remaining open in the local area were listed as communities prepared to move into lockdown conditions.
• Wild & Free in Garrison tends to rescued bear cubs, (March 25): Garrison’s wildlife rehabilitation facility took in two bear cubs orphaned in a farming combine accident in Marshall County.
• Mille Lacs County Attorney and wife self-quarantine for possible COVID-19 infection, (March 25): Mille Lacs County Attorney Joe Walsh shared his family’s story of severe illness following a possible COVID-19 infection.
April 2020
• Curbside curriculum, (April 1): Onamia Schools began providing material drop-off and curbside deliver as local schools shifted to distance learning due to COVID-19.
• Isle mayor declares local emergency, (April 1): A special meeting was held in Isle to declare a local emergency in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Faith found outside the church walls, (April 8): Local churches began using virtual options for their service due to the COVID-19 lockdown.
• One lucky owl, (April 8): Wild & Free took in an owl for rehabilitation after local Todd Stowell found the animal injured along Hwy. 65.
• Bog becoming worrisome, (April 15): Concerns were raised among Onamia City Council as bog debris began to pile up along the Soo Line Trail bridge trestle.
• It’s a waiting game, (April 15): Isle Athletics Director Tyler Soderstrom spoke about COVID’s impact on the spring sports season.
• Onamia grad rate highest on record among American Indian students, (April 15): Onamia High School’s grad rate for 2019 was at 68.2%, compared with 43.9% the previous year.
• First COVID-19 case in Mille Lacs leads to death, (April 22): The first confirmed COVID case in Mille Lacs County resulted in death for former county judge Steven Arlen Anderson.
• People making a difference during the pandemic, (April 22): Onamia Manufacturing Careers teacher Tom Kohl began 3-D printing face shield for local healthcare facilities.
• One more accolade for Agnew, (April 22): Onamia alumna Melissa Agnew was inducted into the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
• Open waters on Mille Lacs, (April 29): April 26 saw a shift in ice on Mille Lacs Lake which resulted in the year’s Ice Out being called.
• Onamia seniors reflect on a year lost, (April 29): Members of Onamia High School’s Class of 2020 reflected on how the global pandemic had altered their final school year.
• Generous donors come together for a retired Mille Lacs K-9 officer, (April 29): Yazz, a K-9 officer for Mille Lacs County, was rushed to the emergency room with pneumonia, and locals came together to help raise funds to cover the bill.
May 2020
• DNR expecting a busy fishing opener, (May 6): As lockdown continued due to the pandemic, Lt. Robert Gorecki with DNR expected a larger number of anglers to be out participating in Mille Lacs’ spring fishing opener.
• Homicide in Onamia, (May 6): Harlan Davis Swanson was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, killing Daniel J. Nelson in Onamia Township.
• Johnson’s Portside getting a makeover, (May 6): The Johnson’s Portside gas station north of Isle re-branded with Marathon and planned for facility improvements.
• Wahkon City Council approves emergency declaration, (May 6): As Isle had done the previous month, Wahkon declared a local emergency due to COVID.
• Cold, snowy, busy opener, (May 13): Predictions of a busy opener weekend held true, a fly-over counting around 1,000 boats out on the water.
• Isle grad ceremony tentatively set for July 17, (May 13): Isle High School re-scheduled its graduation ceremony for the summer in hopes that COVID restrictions would lift.
• Million dollar windfall lands in Malmo, (May 13): The Malmo Market Convenience store sold a million dollar lottery ticket.
• Isle Days canceled; Wahkon Council postpones summer celebrations, (May 20): Local summer celebrations were put on hold due to the pandemic.
• Eviction threats against Maplewood tenants who don’t follow COVID-19 protocol, (May 20): The Maplewood Terrace apartment complex in Isle threatened eviction against tenants not abiding by on-site protocols.
• Dance, Song, Ceremony, Healing, (May 27): Mille Lacs Band members shared the roots of their jingle dress tradition in 1918 flu outbreak and how their culture was adapting to another pandemic 100 years later.
• Sheriff and county attorney weigh in on Governor’s order, (May 27): Mille Lacs County Sheriff Don Lorge and Attorney Joe Walsh spoke before the county board on the constitutionality of and adherence to Gov. Walz extension of business shutdowns.
• Garrison Play Days Canceled; Mille Lacs History Festival & Rendezvous canceled, (May 27): COVID-19 postponed more summer celebrations for the community.
June 2020
• OHS graduation, (June 3): In light of COVID-19, Onamia’s graduation ceremony was done via drive-by procession.
• Off-sale license bone of contention in Malmo, (June 3): The recently sold Cenex station in Malmo sought a liquor license, prompting opposition from the neighboring TJ’s Liquor Store.
• Working for the Red Cross, (June 3): Isle High alumna Mary Jane Thompson explained her career path that led her to become executive director for the Red Cross’s Greater St. Louis chapter.
• Princeton man, woman charged in child prostitution, pornography ring, (June 10): Heather Marie Deitrich and Frank Christopher Miller had charges of child prostitution and child pornography brought against them.
• A bicycle built for four, (June 10): Lake Song Assisted Living acquired a four-seated tandem bike to giver their residents rides through the community.
• Onamia School rules no student to fail fourth quarter, (June 10): Due to the challenges and circumstances of distance learning, no student at Onamia received a failing grade for their fourth quarter of 2019-2020.
• Airport easement battle over, (June 17): An agreement was made at Isle City Council to keep the airport “open but private” after information indicated enforcing the easement would require removal of adjacent homes.
• Local businesses showcases renovations, (June 17): Businesses in the Mille Lacs area demonstrated renovations they had undertaken during the COVID-19 shutdown.
• Aitkin lad earns golf honors, (June 17): Sam Sadlowsky, Aitkin High senior, placed fourth at the Minnesota PGA Senior Showcase at Bunker Hills Golf Course in Minnepolis.
• Off-sale liquor license granted to Westerlund’s, (June 17): The Aitkin County Board unanimously granted a liquor license to the Malmo Cenex station, despite neighborhood opposition.
• Record ice fishing season causes live bait restrictions in July on Mille Lacs, (June 24): Mille Lacs saw a July walleye fishing shutdown, which the DNR contributed to high harvest during the previous winter season, at around 30,000 pounds.
• Fire at Woodline Sawmills in Onamia, (June 24): Fire claimed a hoop structure and damaged nearby buildings at the Onamia sawmill.
• Garrison will hold fireworks on Fourth, (June 24): The City of Garrison made plans for a fireworks display in spite of the ongoing pandemic conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.