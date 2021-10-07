Members of the Long Lake Foundation are planning a “first-of-its-kind” fundraising campaign to further progress being made by the Long Lake Conservation Center toward meeting its education and community-building goals for 2022. The event is planned for the week of Nov. 7-20.
“We are essentially going to be seeking scholarships for students in need to attend Long Lake Conservation Center camps,” said LLCC manager Dave McMillan.
“You can pay for one student to go for a three-day, two-night nature immersion field trip for $132 and receive admission to a “Phenology Fish Fry” event on Nov. 13 at the center. The event will include a nature tour with northland phenologist John Latimer, plus a walleye dinner and a LLCC coffee cup,” said McMillan last week.
Details about the event are still unfolding, but the gist is that LLCC has touched a lot of lives and created a lot of memories. The leadership and staff of the center want to continue to help improve children’s lives by providing this opportunity. Any level of contribution is appreciated. Some of the suggested sponsorship levels are:
• $60 - LLCC t-shirt
• $132 - Admission into the phenology fish fry plus a LLCC camping coffee cup.
• $1,320 is the amount needed to sponsor 10 students for a three-night camp. That level would get all of the gifts listed above plus a signed limited edition nature painting by Julia Kuhns.
Business-level donations for matching and outright donations will also get premiums.
Details about the campaign and opportunities to be involved are still evolving. A landing page will direct people to the Long Lake Foundation page (www.
“We hope that some of the hundreds of thousands of people who have been impacted by Long Lake since 1963 will want to pay it forward so that another generation of young people can learn to love and respect nature,” said McMillan, who can be reached at 218-768-4653.
