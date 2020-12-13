Garrison Bay Lake Area Lions rang bells for the Salvation Army on Monday Nov. 30. Lions Sharon Hannon, Cathe Pisek, Rose Puckett, David Pundt, Karen Raddatz, and Jennifer Smith gathered $653.67 for the Red Kettle Campaign, all while having a great time and being a part of the effort to make Christmas brighter for folks. They are living out their Lion’s motto “We Serve.”
