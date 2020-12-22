The Onamia city maintenance crew took advantage of Dec. 14 temperatures in the single digits to apply the first layer of ice on the town skating rink. Plans are for the rink to be open to the public on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.; Saturdays from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.; and Sundays from noon - 6 p.m. There are some skates available for use by checking them out, one person at at time in the warming house, as per Covid-19 protocols.
