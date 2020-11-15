American Red Cross

November 23, 12 noon - 6 p.m., Onamia Vets Club, 38692 US Hwy. 169. The American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to give blood or platelets and help ensure a stable blood supply for patients this holiday season. Make your appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

