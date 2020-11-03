Avoid contact tracing phone scams

Mille Lacs Health System wants to remind patients that, during this latest surge of COVID-19 in our county and state, Minnesotans need to be on alert for phone and text scams related to contact tracing of COVID-19.
Contact tracing is a key public health tool routinely used to slow the spread of an infectious disease.
Contact tracing involves state and local public health workers contacting people who have become infected or exposed to an infectious disease to determine whether others may have been exposed as well.
Potentially exposed people are asked to watch for symptoms and take preventive actions which may mean separating from others. These actions can slow the spread of the disease.
Public health workers conducting contact tracing initially will reach out to people by phone. However, along with the recent surge of cases there has also been a surge in reports of scammers impersonating public health workers.
According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), scammers are sending texts that tell the recipient that someone with whom they had contact has tested positive, and to click a link for more information. Depending on the specific attack, by clicking on the link, the victim could be prompted to download unwanted software that can access data on their phone, or they may be directed to a site that tries to trick them into revealing sensitive information like their Social Security number, bank information, passwords or medical information.
Health officials in Minnesota would text someone only after contacting them first by phone, so anyone who receives a text message without having already heard from public health officials by phone should ignore and delete the text.
Regarding phone scams, when the MDH calls, they will provide their name and a clear explanation of when you were exposed to COVID-19, and they will give you a number to call back if you have any symptoms or changes.
A scammer will not get off the phone until they have information. They’re looking for private information like social security numbers, credit card numbers, etc. They may try to tell you that you can buy a COVID-19 test and get your bank or credit card information. They will not give a number to call back because they could be traced. If they aren’t willing to give a number and keep insisting, they are a scammer. When in doubt, hang up and contact the MDH. MDH can field any questions you might have about the legitimacy of any call or other contact claiming to come from MDH. Call 651-201-4989 or email health.communications@state.mn.us.
