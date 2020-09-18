Memorial Blood Centers (MBC) has an urgent need for blood and platelet donations. With hurricanes affecting blood donations in the southern United States and COVID-19 impacting up to 50% of blood drives, blood donors are urgently needed to help maintain a stable supply of blood for local hospital patients.
Plus, September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month. Sickle cell disease is the most common blood disease in the U.S. Patients sometimes need frequent blood transfusions and can suffer severe side effects from receiving blood from multiple donors. MBC is looking for eligible donors to enroll in the Sickle Cell Donor Program to match patients with specially typed donors. Learn more at MBC.ORG/sicklecell.
The need for blood is constant, but the supply is not. To help in the fight against COVID-19, the FDA has updated some eligibility guidelines – some donors who were previously deferred might now be eligible to give. Check eligibility and schedule an appointment atMBC.ORG or call 1-888-GIVE-BLD (888-448-3253).
Blood donation is safe and essential, and MBC has a COVID-19 self-screening policy in addition to general eligibility guidelines. In general, you may be eligible to donate if you are:
• In good health
• 17 years or older— or 16 with written parental consent (PDF available on MBC.ORG)
• At least 110 pounds
• Free of antibiotics for 24 hours, unless taken for preventative reasons
• Symptom-free for at least 72 hours following a cold or flu
MBC also continues to collect COVID-19 convalescent plasma at all metro donor centers.While there is no proven treatment, it is possible that convalescent plasma, which has antibodies against the virus, could help patients with serious or life-threatening infections. Learn more at (MBC.ORG/CPdonor).
