Riverwood Healthcare Center is partnering with First Lutheran Church in Aitkin to host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Friday, Oct. 16, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information or to make an appointment to donate, sign up online at www.redcrossblood.org using the 56431 zip code for Aitkin, or call (800) 733-2767. You may also call Riverwood at (218) 927-5314.
Masking is required for all blood donors and social distancing will be maintained at the blood donation site.
The need for blood is constant. Every 2 seconds someone in the United States needs blood. Blood is routinely transfused to patients with cancer and other diseases, premature babies, organ transplant recipients and trauma victims, according to the Red Cross.
Donors of all blood types are needed. Individuals who are 17 years and older, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. Those who donated blood in the past year may be eligible to donate again. Blood can be safely donated every 56 days.
Contact the Red Cross at (866) 236-3276 with any eligibility questions. Donor suitability is determined at the collection site on the day of donation.
