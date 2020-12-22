As the pandemic wears on into the holiday season, blood drives and blood donations remain essential to the health of our communities. The American Red Cross currently has a critical need for blood and the success of your upcoming blood drive is important to ensure blood products are readily available for patients.
We recognize that safety is a priority for everyone, including the Red Cross, and want to emphasize that each blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, including but not limited to:
• Spacing appointments to minimize contact between blood drive participants
• Pre-screening drive attendees to assess health markers prior to blood drive entry
• Requiring face masks for all drive attendees
• Wearing and changing gloves frequently
• Spacing donors 6 feet apart throughout the drive
• Enhanced cleaning practices throughout the blood drive
Your blood drive now has a unique opportunity to help patients fighting COVID-19! All blood donations collected will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. If a blood donation tests positive for COVID-19 antibodies, plasma from that donation may now help coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions.
We are so grateful for our partners that continue to stand with us through the COVID-19 pandemic – we can’t fulfill our lifesaving mission without you!
Please review the Blood Program Leader Alert for the latest updates about blood drives and COVID-19.
The next local blood drive is scheduled for January 18, 2021, from 12 to 6 p.m. at the Onamia Vet’s Club. Call 800-733-2767 (RED CROSS ) to schedule an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.