A COVID-19 vaccination update was given at the Jan. 19 Mille Lacs County Board work session. Mille Lacs County Community and Veterans Services Director Beth Crook addressed the county board.
COVID-19 vaccination update
On COVID-19 vaccinations, Crook referenced the new Minnesota Department of Health website, https://mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/, and shared recent vaccination data. She said that as of Tuesday, Jan. 19, 3.7% of Mille Lacs County residents have gotten their first dose of the vaccine.
As of Monday, January 25, Mille Lacs County COVID-19 cases total 2,148 with 45 deaths. Of the total Mille Lacs County deaths, 27 occurred within assisted living or long-term care facilities, equaling 60% of the deaths; 36 of the 45 deaths were those aged 70 years and over.
Statewide, the total cases are number 455,783 with 6,098 deaths. 3,876 of the deaths occurred within assisted living or long-term care facilities, equalling 63% of the deaths.
Crook stated that hospital admissions and deaths are down significantly in the state.
County Commissioner Dave Oslin asked if the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines lose their efficacy if the second dose isn’t given in a timely manner. Crook responded saying she only had guidance from the CDC that it can be given up to four days prior to the scheduled second dose date but hasn’t received data beyond that. “We are being diligent about the schedule,” she said. After the second vaccine (booster shot), the vaccine is effective two weeks after that shot, Crook stated in a meeting in early January. She noted that no vaccine is 100% guaranteed to be protective.
Crook addressed adverse reactions from the vaccines, stating that most people reported having a sore arm from the Moderna vaccine and that she only heard of one person being sick with flu-like symptoms for a day and a half.
“In Mille Lacs County, we are doing Moderna, and MLHS is doing Pfizer,” added Crook.
She said that public health staff, emergency healthcare workers, medical staff, assisted living staff, nursing home residents, and school nurses have all been vaccinated. Last week, public health was collaborating with Mille Lacs Health System to provide further vaccinations by invitation and appointment only, with the goal to have all of the workers mentioned above completing their vaccinations by the end of January.
Older school staff and daycare workers over 65 have been added to the list to receive vaccinations soon as well. When questioned on the general public receiving vaccines, Crook said, “It’s a challenge to try to plan events out until we’ve been told we have the vaccine. I should hear this week to see what vaccines are available next week.”
Commissioner Genny Reynolds asked who makes the decision if a person is qualified to get the vaccine. Crook said there is software to help make this determination.
At the Jan. 5 county board work session, Crook stated the general public would have vaccines available around April or May, with those 65 and older being served before then. Also at that meeting, commissioner Roger Tellinghuisen asked if there would be enough staff in public health to give the vaccines needed. Crook said all the public health nurses would have to be “all hands on deck” and all other duties would have lower priority. She said that school nurses have volunteered to help in the evening sessions of vaccine delivery.
Also asked of Crook at the meeting in early January was if people would be required to have a card proving their vaccination. “Once vaccines are completed, all data is entered into the MIIC system, which can be printed by any vaccine provider such as clinics, local public health and some pharmacies that were providing vaccines,” said Crook. “There are no cards provided.”
