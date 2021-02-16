COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration is now available for Crow Wing County HOMEBOUND residents age 65-plus. The opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in your own home is for residents you are unable to travel to primary care providers or have difficulty in getting to a medical provider. If able, our public health team recommends you see your primary care provider for a vaccine. Homebound vaccinations may take longer to get, as the availability of vaccinations are limited.
“We ask the community reserve this option for those truly homebound and in need. Having a list of individuals we will need to go and visit will be crucial when we have access to more vaccines. Every step we take in this planning process will help us move forward faster with vaccine distribution.” said Public Health Supervisor Michelle Moritz.
Register on-line: https://www.crowwing.us/
• The registration form can be accessed by clicking on Register Now as it appears above.
Register by phone: (218) 824-1289
• Please be ready to provide your name, date of birth, address, phone and email if you have one.
Information will be confidential and will assist our Crow Wing County Public Health team to reach homebound residents quicker when vaccines become available.
If you have already received your first dose, please do not register.
Crow Wing County Public Health continues to follow the priority guidance by the CDC and MDH. #CrowWingCounty https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx...
COVID questions – Please call (218) 824-1170 or email Covid.vaccine@crowwing.us
