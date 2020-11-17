As numerous new COVID cases continue to be confirmed in the area, Cuyuna Regional Medical Center is restricting visitors from its facilities to protect its patients, residents and staff.
Beginning Monday, Nov. 16, no visitors will be allowed in CRMC’s facilities except for instances of compassionate care and those must be arranged. Obstetrics, outpatient surgery, and emergency patients will be allowed one support person. Children and individuals requiring support may have one person come with. Please consider communicating with loved ones over the phone, video chat, e-mail or social media.
The Care Center and Heartwood Senior Living Community are following Minnesota Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control guidelines for visitation which are based on COVID testing results.
The only access to CRMC continues to be the main entrance from 4:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and through the Emergency Department when emergency care is needed. Entrance B is open for oncology patients only from 4:30 a.m.- 7 p.m. Monday-Friday. A simple wellness screening of symptoms will be conducted for all those entering the facility.
Cuyuna Lakes Pharmacy customers are urged to call 218-545-2345 for curbside pickup or to have their medications delivered.
Please visit www.cuyunamed.org or https://www.facebook.com/crosbycares/ for updates.
