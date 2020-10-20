The East Central Regional Transportation Coordinating Council in tandem with Tri-CAP and Mille Lacs Health System are looking for your ideas about transportation – specifically, extending public transit within northern Mille Lacs County. The council is exploring the possibility of bringing convenient, handicap accessible, affordable transportation options to the area. There is no guarantee that public transit services will be developed, but Karen Onan, Senior Community Development Planner for the East Central Regional Development Commission, said, “We want to understand the need for transit in an effort to explore existing and future opportunities.”
Surveys have been dropped off at neighborhood clinics in Onamia and Isle, and at other key places. You can also access this survey online to help guide the work of the transportation council. Please visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/northernmillelacstransit to fill out this short survey.
