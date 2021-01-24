Did you know that Super Bowl Sunday is America’s second largest day for food consumption, surpassed only by Thanksgiving? Some of the top selling foods include pizza, chicken wings, pretzels, potato chips and dips. Even with smaller gatherings anticipated this year, these foods will be bought or ordered more than ever this year.
However, these popular convenience foods are packed with saturated fat and are over the top in sodium. Fruits, vegetables, beans and whole grains are often missing from party buffets.
To help you plan a healthier option, Essentia Health is offering a virtual cooking demonstration to patients and the public, free of charge on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
The virtual cooking demonstration will focus on heart healthy pizza and soup in time for the big game. Recipes shared after the demonstration include Italian pizza, margarita pizza, Italian sausage with ground turkey, pizza sauce, pizza pasta soup, lower sodium potato chips, hummus dip, lower sodium nuts and a fruit tray.
You can register for this free virtual event at EssentiaHealth.org/HeartHealthyCooking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.