The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given on Mon., Dec. 21st at Mille Lacs Health System to Dr. Tom Bracken and Hillman First Responder Betsy Lundquist. CEO Bill Nelson was on hand to congratulate the Vaccine Talk Force team on the hard work done in a very condensed period of time. “We are feeling that there is light at the end of the tunnel,” he said, “and we want all employees who indicated to us that they want the vaccine here at MLHS to get it.”
According to the Minnesota Guidance for Allocating and Prioritizing COVID-19 Vaccine – Phase 1a, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommended, as interim guidance, that the COVID-19 vaccine in the initial phase of the vaccination program (referred to as Phase 1a) be offered to:
1. Health care personnel
2. Residents of long-term care facilities
The distribution approach for Phase 1a states that vaccine doses will be allocated to every region in Minnesota based on two factors. The first is the population of healthcare personnel and long term care facility residents within each region. Second is the population residing in vulnerable census tracts (at-risk communities that are associated with higher COVID-19 case incidence and higher case fatality, due to the disproportionate impact of COVID-19).
MLHS employees were given several documents from the CDC explaining how the vaccine was made, possible side effects, and an extensive Q&A culled from questions employees had. The Pfizer vaccine used must be given in two doses, about 3 weeks apart. Employees have the choice to get the vaccine or not.
Many patients are calling MLHS wanting to be on a waiting list or to be told when they will get their vaccine. Jennifer McDonnell, the Vaccine Task force Chair, said, “Patients need to understand that we cannot take action on vaccinating the public until we receive direction from the Minnesota Department of Health. We feel that as soon as that is provided we will be able to take action quickly.” McDonnell goes on to say that messaging in the news about the proposed phases of vaccination is complex and can be confusing. “We understand our patients’ need to get their vaccinations as soon as possible and we’re committed to a plan to communicate this as efficiently as we can as our plans develop,” she said.
Updates on when MLHS patients can start receiving the COVID vaccine will be available on the MLHS website, in the Messenger, and on the hospital’s social media channels.
