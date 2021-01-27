Crow Wing County Vaccine Clinic Coordination
Crow Wing County Public Health is coordinating with area healthcare providers and GuidePoint Pharmacy to offer COVID-19 vaccine to individuals in the next priority groups that include educators, child care providers and individuals 65 and older.
While the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) continues to stress that there is a very limited of COVID vaccine at this time, the Crow Wing County public health team remains vigilant in monitoring this situation and asks for your patience. “We are working hard to coordinate a community vaccination system so we can be ready along with clinics, hospitals and pharmacies. Our top priority is be ready when we receive word of additional vaccine sent our direction. We are grateful for this partnership and proud of the coordination efforts to get vaccine administrated as soon as it becomes available throughout our area.” said Public Health Supervisor Michelle Moritz.
Crow Wing public health has received 500 doses of vaccine and have administered these to individuals in the 1A priority group.
MDH states that at this time:
• Minnesota is only receiving 60,000 doses of vaccine per week. With a population of 5.6 million, that’s just 1 percent of the supply needed.
• We encourage Minnesotans to remain patient as more vaccine arrives in the weeks and months ahead.
• Community vaccination pilot programs will be the blueprint for broad vaccination in Minnesota communities once the federal government increases vaccine supply
More information on scheduling can be found at Find My Vaccine.
