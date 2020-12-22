Riverwood Healthcare Center’s clinics in Aitkin, Garrison and McGregor will be closed for the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays on Friday, Dec. 25, and Friday, Jan. 1. The clinics will also close early at noon on Thursday, Dec. 24, and Thursday, Dec. 31 for the Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve holidays.
The Urgent Care clinic in Aitkin will follow the same holiday closing schedule. Riverwood’s Saturday clinic in Aitkin will be open the usual hours of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. For an appointment, call (218) 927-2157.
Riverwood’s support services wing offices, including patient accounts/billing, human resources, and other administrative services, will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 and will close early at noon on Dec. 24 and 31.
Riverwood’s retail pharmacies in Aitkin and Garrison will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. On Dec. 24, the Aitkin pharmacy’s hours will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the Garrison pharmacy hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Both pharmacies will be open during their regular hours on Dec. 31. There will be no change to the weekend hours on Dec. 26-27 in Aitkin and Dec. 26 in Garrison.
“From all of us at Riverwood, we extend our wishes for a joyous holiday season and a healthy new year,” said Dan Schletty, director of ambulatory services.
