If you live in the Mille Lacs area and are confused about the many options for getting a vaccine that have sprouted up over the last month, you’re not alone.
To simplify this for area residents, this article will address two options. One option is for those wishing to get their vaccine close to home, and the other option can help people who are willing to get the vaccine in other locations.
For the first option, people can sign up directly with Mille Lacs Health System through the facility’s Vaccine Action Plan. Because vaccine availability changes from week-to-week, MLHS is asking patients, regardless of age, to register if they are interested in being vaccinated at a scheduled clinic. By collecting this information, it allows the health system to quickly and efficiently reach out to patients when they are eligible to receive vaccine and when vaccine is available. To add your name to the Vaccine Action Plan and register, the easiest way is to go to the facility’s website mlhealth.org. At the bottom of the landing page, click on “To Register in Our Vaccine Action Plan.” For reference, the link is https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/K96K7M8
You will be notified via email when an upcoming scheduled-appointment clinic is available to you. This is not a waiting list, and know that registering does not guarantee a vaccine at this time. People on this registration list will not receive calls so you must be diligent in checking your emails. Patients will typically receive invitations to clinics during the beginning of the week. Currently, MLHS does not have another option for people who do not have email.
Please do not call an MLHS provider about getting your vaccine, the MLHS operator, or scheduling line. Leave these lines clear for patients who need our medical help.
The other option is the new Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccine Connector. It is a tool that helps all Minnesotans find out when, where and how to get their COVID-19 vaccine. The Vaccine Connector connects people to vaccine opportunities, no matter where they live or their personal circumstances, through state-run clinics. If you have already submitted your information to a pilot clinic or public health survey, you do not need to sign up for the vaccine connector as well.
Minnesotans can sign up at mn.gov/vaccineconnector. Minnesotans unable to sign up online can call (833) 431-2053 for assistance signing up over the phone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.