As COVID-19 vaccinations are now being administered to employees in the agricultural, manufacturing, food services, and food processing sectors, we want to provide as much clarity as possible about the process for getting your workforce scheduled for a vaccine appointment.
There are two main options when it comes to vaccinating your workforce: (1) helping your employees connect to vaccination opportunities and (2) hosting on-site vaccinations.
1. Encourage your employees to sign up for the COVID-19 Vaccine Connector. The Vaccine Connector will alert users about their eligibility and opportunities to get shots near them, including potentially being selected for an appointment at one of the state’s Community Vaccination Program sites in St. Paul, Minneapolis, Duluth, Rochester, and Bloomington.
If anyone is unable to sign up online, has questions, or needs language assistance to sign up, they should call the Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccine Connector Hotline at 1-833-431-2053.
The Vaccine Connector will:
alert you when you are eligible to receive a vaccine
connect you to resources to schedule a vaccine appointment
notify you if there are vaccine opportunities in your area
2. Use the Employer Toolkit. Here you will find resources on the following topics, including how to host an on-site vaccination event, so you can assist your employees in getting vaccinated:
How to Vaccinate Your Workforce
Vaccine Information
CDC Essential Workers COVID-19 Toolkit
Legal Guidance
Vaccination Communication Toolkit in Several Languages
You can visit https://mn.gov/covid19/vaccine to learn more about Minnesota’s vaccine distribution.
After reviewing these resources, you may still have questions about vaccinating your workforce. We recommend reaching out to your local (city or county) public health agency. You can also contact the MDA at mda.responds@state.mn.us.
