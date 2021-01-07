Kids and masks

Children in school or day programs wear masks, but are they wearing them correctly? Proper use of wearing a mask is just as important as having one. And as with other types of things kids wear to protect them, like bike helmets, they only work when you wear them.
Cut out this article and place it where you can refer to it often with your kids.
• Before putting on your mask, wash your hands with soap and water or use classroom hand sanitizer. Your mass should fit tight around your mouth and nose. If the mask has a metal wire, pinch the wire to fit the top of your nose.
• It’s important to try to not touch your mask while you’re wearing it. If you have to adjust it ,use the ear loops or ties in the back. If you do touch your mask, wash your hands or use classroom hand sanitizer when you take off your mask.
• Remember, the mask needs to cover the mouth and the nose to protect you and others. Don’t wear it below the chin or below the nose. That doesn’t help anybody.
• Do not touch the front when you take off your mask. Use the loops that go around your ears or the straps that go around your head.
• After you take off your mask, wash your hands or use hand sanitizer right away.
• Ask your teachers when it’s OK to take your mask off, like at recess or when eating. Listen to your teachers to know where you should put your mask when you take it off to keep it safe when you’re not wearing it.
• Wear a clean mask to school each day.
• My mask protects you, and your mask protects me.
