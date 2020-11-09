Kids, caregivers and stress

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic occurred, kids were experiencing more stress in their daily lives than generations before. According to the American Psychological Association, one in five children say they worry a lot about things in their lives. Academic expectations are higher than ever, schedules are busy with lots of activities/sports, new pressures from social media and technology, and earlier exposures to the adult world such as problematic world events are some of the things contributing to childhood stress. Stress experienced and emoted by their caregivers is also a big factor in childhood stress levels.
About seven months ago, our lives were turned upside down when COVID-19 hit. Education has taken on a whole new style, activities/sports canceled, and socialization with family and friends is limited to phones and computers. At one point, we all weren’t even sure if we’d have the basic necessities such as toilet paper to hunker down with.
These are unchartered territories that we have not experienced in our own lifetimes. If you are concerned that all these recent life changes might be becoming too much for the children in your life to process, here are some signs the CDC suggests to watch for: unhealthy eating or sleeping habits, excessive worry or sadness, returning to behaviors they have outgrown, unexplained headaches/stomachaches or body pains, irritability or “acting out,” poor academic performance, and difficulties concentrating, to name a few.
Understanding that times are challenging now, MLHS Family Psychologist, Dr. Corey Pieper has some recommendations on ways to manage stress. Dr. Pieper explains we should be setting priorities in order to manage the things we can in our lives. “Have a set schedule and routine, engage in healthy and positive activities, limit exposure to negative media, and break down tasks into manageable pieces,” he said. “Most importantly, talk to others about what it going on when things are difficult. Remember, asking for help is a sign of strength and confidence.”
If you are concerned that stress might be taking its toll on you or your child’s health, contact Mille Lacs Health System to schedule an appointment with our licensed psychologist, call 320-532-3154.
