Mille Lacs County Community Health Services Administrator and Supervisor Kay Winterfeldt addressed the county board during a work session on Feb. 2.
Winterfeldt, who was able to be physically present at a board meeting for the first time in months after working remotely due to the pandemic, stated the County now has a link on their website for individuals to sign up and be placed on a waiting list for the COVID-19 pandemic.
The waiting list information and link can be found at: https://www.millelacs.mn.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=292.
THE GUIDELINES STATE:
“The Phase 1a vaccination group includes daycare providers, teachers, and those that are age 65 and older. Please complete the following survey to add your name to the vaccination wait list. You will then be notified when an upcoming clinic is available near you. Only those that live and/or work in Mille Lacs County will be notified of an upcoming clinic.
“This survey is for individuals 18 years of age and older at this time who live or work in Mille Lacs County. Please only register once. Mille Lacs County Public Health will contact you when there is a COVID-19 vaccination clinic available for you.”
Winterfeldt stated that names will be pulled from the list and individuals will be contacted directly as clinics are set up.
She added that the website list will prioritize educators and the 65 plus population. Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are being used throughout the county.
Winterfeldt listed the current numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths, adding that the numbers are going down in Minnesota, 20-24 year olds have the highest number of cases, 85-89 year olds have the highest death rates, and that females have more positive cases than males.
She stated that schools can now have students back in school and that whether it is a hybrid model or a full time in-person model varies by a school’s discretion.
In Mille Lacs County, as of Tuesday, Feb. 2, Winterfeldt said that the first 929 doses of the vaccination have been given and 48 second doses given. “Staffing limits the number of doses we can do daily,” she added. “Public health is partnering with Mille Lacs Health System and neighboring counties because we have limited nursing staff.”
She said the vaccination process is currently in Phase 1a with first priority given to hospital/medical staff and emergency services. “MDH has not released the next phase and who falls into what categories so we can know who to reach out to,” said Winterfeldt. “There are not enough vaccines available for expanding.”
As for adverse reactions, Winterfeldt said that some people are reporting they feel run down or have a sore arm after the first dose. Commissioner Oslin stated he had heard of some older folks who had to be admitted to the hospital after getting the first dose. Community and Veterans Services Director Beth Crook added, “I personally got the [first] shot and was sicker than a dog, had never felt so horrible and spent the day in bed. But the next day I woke up, I was fine. I had been positive for COVID, so that may have changed things.” She added she is a bit concerned what the second shot will do.
Winterfeldt responded, “One of the school personnel said after the second shot, they didn’t even have a sore arm. It really varies from person to person.”
Oslin asked if anyone had an allergic reaction, and Winterfeldt said there had been one reaction but emergency supplies were available.
APPROVAL OF MASS DISPENSING SITE AT MILACA AND ONAMIA SCHOOLS
Approval was given by commissioners on the agreement to use the Milaca School as a “Mass Dispensing Site” for COVID-19 vaccinations should a large public health dispensing event site be needed in central Mille Lacs County.
Approval was also given for a mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Onamia Schools to provide the vaccination in the northern part of the county.
