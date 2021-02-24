Mille Lacs County Community & Veteran Services Director Beth Crook updated the county board on vaccination progress and current COVID-19 numbers at the Feb. 16 work session.
Interim Mille Lacs County Administrator Holly Wilson said that she directed public health to focus more on the status of the vaccination clinics in reports to the board moving forward.
As of Feb. 16, Mille Lacs County Community Health Services Administrator and Supervisor Kay Winterfeldt said that 1,648 vaccinations had been given out through public health clinics. She said that Mille Lacs Health System has been focusing on the older population, and public health has been focusing on teachers and daycare providers.
Crook asked if there would be any Milaca clinics, and Winterfeldt responded that there was nothing currently scheduled and the focus has been on getting the remaining 1a phase completed and remaining teachers vaccinated. She added that another piece has been making sure people get their second dose.
“We’re finding that more and more people are forgetting to get their second dose, so we’re focusing on how to get it to them,” said Winterfeldt. “Going forward if we can get more doses, we can open a clinic … there is not enough vaccine to provide to everyone at this time.”
VACCINATIONS FOR SCHOOL STAFF
Winterfeldt said that all Mille Lacs County schools are now moving back to in-person learning. “We have been carefully monitoring schools, and we feel that returning schools to in-person will be best for students and families,” said Winterfeldt.
Commissioner Tim Wilhelm asked if teachers have all been vaccinated. Winterfeldt said that all the schools have been offered the opportunity to get the vaccine if they are staff that comes in contact with students. “All schools have been offered the opportunity five times,” said Winterfledt.
Commissioner Genny Reynolds asked what percentage of Princeton staff members have been vaccinated. Winterfeldt responded, “All of the approximate 600 employees have been offered, and about 50% are choosing to get it. It’s their choice whether or not they want the vaccination. Some are just choosing to wait, and some people weren’t able to make the dates provided work.”
If interested in getting on the vaccine wait list, call Mille Lacs County Community and Veterans Services at 320-983-8208 or go to the following link: https://www.millelacs.mn.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=292
