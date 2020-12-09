Many people are anticipating the arrival of a vaccine for COVID-19. Details are still being determined. Mille Lacs Health System will be vaccinating with one of the types of COVID-19 vaccine products but must work through the Minnesota Department of Health, the central region’s emergency response plan, and the national Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. These groups coordinate and plan vaccine distribution, prioritization, and disbursement. Mille Lacs Health System will follow all rules set out by these groups. Please do not call the health system or your provider’s office to be put on a waiting list (there is no waiting list). The good news is that the health system cannot be a “hub” for vaccines without a specific type of freezing/storing system, and that has been put into place.
This is what is currently known about the COVID-19 vaccine plan:
• Long Term Care employees will more than likely be the first people to be vaccinated, but the health system is getting updates every day about details, and these continue to develop. When patients in the Mille Lacs Community will be able to be vaccinated right now is unknown.
• There will be two doses that need to be given with the same type of vaccine, about three weeks apart. MLHS will give second dose reminders and more than likely patients will get a vaccination card.
• The vaccine may cause temporary illness, and much like the second dose of the shingles vaccine, the second dose may cause stronger reactions. And as with other vaccinations, you won’t want to get the shots if you are ill.
• Some things are not known right now. For example, it is not known how long it will take to develop immunity.
Again, Mille Lacs Health System and your medical providers there are not taking calls from patients who want to be on a wait list. When the vaccine is ready for patient distribution, the health system’s Vaccine Task Force will develop a plan and communicate to the public about the plan. Not enough is known right now to be able to address that. Follow the health system on social media to keep up to date with the latest news in the Mille Lacs Messenger on this subject.
