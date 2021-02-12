MLHS board members recognized

Kevin Anderson and Rob Dubbs, from the Mille Lacs Health System’s Board of directors, were two of nine hospital trustees from across Minnesota recognized for earning certification through the Minnesota Hospital Association (MHA) trustee certification program.
The comprehensive certification process prepares hospital and health system trustees to effectively meet the growing demands of serving on a health organization board and to be strong health care and community leaders. By participating in MHA’s voluntary certification program, hospital and health system trustees receive training on current health care trends, governance best practices, ethics, government regulations, patient safety and quality and more. Participants undergo 35 hours of coursework, making Minnesota’s initiative the most comprehensive in the nation. Trustees who have completed MHA board certification are eligible to participate in an additional eight hours of coursework to obtain advanced certification, which provides education to ensure excellence, innovation and accountability in health care governance.
“MHA’s nation-leading trustee certification program helps hospital and health system trustees formally prepare themselves for their leadership roles,” said Dr. Rahul Koranne, president and CEO, MHA.
MLHS CEO Bill Nelson says, “This certification will help the board move forward with meaningful leadership and a deeper understanding of what we face as a health care facility. These trustees having earned this certification says to our public that they are serious about their commitment to our patients, residents, and community health, and that our standards are consistent with what the MHA sees as critical and relevant.”
Anderson is Board Chair, and Dubbs is Vice Chair of the Mille Lacs Health System Board of Directors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.