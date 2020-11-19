Mille Lacs Health System’s Diabetes Education Program has achieved the significant milestone of accreditation by the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists (ADCES). Accreditation represents a high level of quality and service to the community, and the ability to better meet the needs of Medicare recipients and others affected by diabetes in the Mille Lacs area.
Diabetes education services utilize a collaborative process through which people with or at risk for diabetes work with a diabetes educator to receive individualized care to help them reach their health goals. Diabetes education is a covered Medicare benefit when delivered through an accredited program.
“Evidence shows diabetes education and support is helping people with diabetes to lower their A1c monitoring test levels and obtain the knowledge and skills to better self-manage their condition,” said MLHS Diabetes Education Program Educator Deanna Duret. “That is why we need programs like ours to make these services available in the communities we serve.”
The MLHS Diabetes Support Groups have resumed meeting and they are as follows:
Isle is the first Tuesday of every month at 3:30 p.m. at the IREC; Onamia is the forth Thursday of every month at 2:30 p.m. in the lobby of the Crosier Dining Hall on the MLHS Onamia Campus.
ADCES is a National Accredited Organization (NAO) for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Accredited programs must meet the 2017 National Standards for Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support; 10 standards that are revised every five years by a group of diabetes educators representing both ADCES and the American Diabetes Association and approved by CMS. Programs must maintain compliance with the Standards during the four-year accreditation cycle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.