For any mother interested in learning more on how to care for herself and her baby, there’s a helpful virtual educational series available online this fall.
Riverwood Healthcare Center will host a 7-week education series called “Mommy & Me.” Presenters are Riverwood health care providers who have unique knowledge and expertise to share on the topics.
All classes will be held Thursdays, 12 to 12:30 pm. To register for one or more classes, go to www.riverwoodhealthcare.org and click on News & Events, then mother, baby health class news release. There is a separate Zoom link for each class. After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the class meeting.
For questions on the series, contact Amanda Bostrom, abostrom@rwhealth.org or (218) 927-5580.
Week 1 – October 1: Healthy Nutrition after Pregnancy. Presenter: Megan Perpich, Registered Dietitian.
Week 2 – October 8: Joys & Challenges of Being a New Mom. Presenter: Megan Workman, Certified Nurse Midwife.
Week 3 – October 15: Talking Tots: Your Child’s Speech, Language & Social Development. Presenter: Amanda Bostrom, Speech and Language Pathologist.
Week 4 – October 22: Infant Sleep: How to Stay Safe & Sane. Dr. Tony Blankers, Family Physician. Infant sleep – normal patterns, bedtime routine, what to do when issues arise and more.
Week 5 – October 29: Infant Development & Introducing Solids. Presenter: Amanda Genz, Occupational Therapist. Developmental milestones, importance of tummy time, and introducing solids.
Week 6 – November 5: Postpartum Pelvic Floor: Rehabilitating your Pelvic Muscles & Common Concerns. Presenter: Jess Johnson, Physical Therapist. Normal vs. not normal symptoms in your pelvic floor following delivery, how to exercise your pelvic muscles and core for optimal pelvic floor function and to reduce risk for urinary incontinence.
Week 7 – November 12: Feeding Your Baby. Presenter: Donna Corey, RN/Obstetrics, Prenatal Class Instructor. Everything you need to know about breastfeeding, bottle feeding and lactation issues.
