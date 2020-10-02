Mille Lacs Health System welcomes Dr. Brad Qualey to their family of specialists. Dr. Qualey was educated at St. Olaf College and the University of Minnesota Medical School. He has been in practice in the state since 1989. He is a member of the American Urological Association and is board-certified from the American Board of Urology.
A urologist is a specialist who sees patients for genitourinary tract issues involving the kidneys, bladder, adrenal glands, male and female reproductive organs, and other medical treatment of diseases that affect those organs.
“I’m so happy to be practicing in rural Minnesota, near where I grew up,” Dr. Qualey says. “I have always enjoyed the home town feel and MLHS is a great fit for me. My philosophy of care is pretty simple: I strive to do the best job I can for each and every patient.”
Dr. Qualey will see patients in the Isle clinic once a month. To set up an appointment with Dr. Qualey, please call (320) 532-3154.
