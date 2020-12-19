Mille Lacs Health System will be adding two pain specialists to their visiting provider team, starting in December. Both providers are from Summit Orthopedics in the Metro area.
Dr. Steven Sabers, and Nurse Practitioner Katie Ehlen, are visiting specialists who can help people with back and spine issues which include pinched nerves, spine arthritis, and fractures. They can assist in establishing a specific diagnosis so that appropriate treatments can be pursued. The specialists help to manage physical therapy, medications, injections, procedures, up to and including referral to surgical colleagues when indicated.
Dr. Sabers said, “My approach is to get people involved in a comprehensive, non-surgical treatment plan, matching the patient with the best care, and not overtreat. My goal is to not necessarily add years to life but life to years.”
Also coming to MLHS as a visiting specialist is Dr. Sailaja Enduri, from the Minneapolis Clinic of Neurology. Dr. Enduri specializes in neuromuscular disorders and clinical neurophysiology for acute, temporary, or chronic disorders.
All new specialty providers will be seeing patients on the Onamia campus.
