The Mille Lacs Health System Long Term Care received a generous donation from Russ and Pat Robb of Kimball, Minn., to build this new outdoor patio, which was completed last summer. The donation was made in memory of Russ’s parents, Phyllis and Tom Robb, who both spent time in the nursing home in Onamia. Enjoying the patio here are Long Term Care Activities Aide Bernie Woitalla, and resident Harold Smith.
