Dr. Rod Hayes is returning to Mille Lacs Health System’s family of care as a family practice physician.
Hayes previously worked for the health system from 1993 to 2013. In 2013, he took a position at the St. Cloud VA Health Care System. “I had worked previously with the VA and I always thought I would like to go back to serve the veterans of our country,” Hayes said.
He worked there until his retirement, but has now stepped back into healthcare. He will be seeing patients at the Hillman (Richardson Corner) clinic every Monday.
“I have a daughter in college, so that factors into the equation,” Hayes mused. “But more importantly, I really always imagined coming back to my little clinic at Richardson Corner. I thought that would be a great way to round out a career, and to come back feels very rewarding.”
Dr. Hayes will be practicing family medicine and MLHS is proud to welcome him back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.