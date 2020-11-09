Riverwood Healthcare Center is pleased to welcome Tammy Berg, physician assistant for urgent care, and Cindy Hauser, nurse practitioner for urology care, to its medical staff.
Physician Assistant Tammy Berg sees patients at Riverwood’s Urgent Care clinic in Aitkin, which is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. Previously, she has worked at other Northern Minnesota urgent care clinics in Grand Rapids and Virginia. She has experience diagnosing and treating common health conditions, including influenza, infections, abdominal pain and a wide range of adult and children’s health issues.
Berg earned a master’s degree in Physician Assistant Studies at the University of North Dakota. Her other educational achievements include a master’s degree in Public Health Nutrition from the University of Minnesota, and a bachelor’s degree in Nutrition and Biology from Concordia College in Moorhead.
Tammy and her husband, Tim, live on a lake in Jacobson. They have five adult children and five grandchildren.
Nurse Practitioner Cindy Hauser joins Dr. Brandon Reynolds, urologist, in providing a wide array of urology services at Riverwood’s specialty clinic in Aitkin.
With an extensive background in hospital nursing, and both family medicine and urology clinical care at Riverwood, Hauser has experience treating patients in this area. She is a certified urological nurse practitioner and enjoys working with men and women on urological issues.
Hauser’s education achievements include a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in Nursing, both from the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth.
Lifelong residents of the Aitkin/McGregor area, Cindy Hauser and her husband, Jeff, have five adult children, Amanda, Emily, Mary, Abigail and Lucas. They now have six grandsons, Alex, Gordon, Adrian, Ivan, Liam and Silas; and one granddaughter, Rachel. Cindy and Jeff are both graduates of McGregor High School.
For a urology care appointment, call Riverwood at (218) 927-5566.
