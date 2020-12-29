Santa at MLHS

Mr. and Mrs. Claus came to spread a little Santa cheer to the residents of Mille Lacs Health System Long Term Care. They walked outside along the windows of the courtyard and waved at those standing at their windows waiting for a visit. Pictured are Marley and Craig Holgrimson and Mr. and Mrs. Claus, with MLHS CNO Jackie Ulseth.
