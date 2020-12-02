Volunteering your time is a great thing to do for others, but could it also be “doing good” for you? December 5 is International Volunteer Day, a day to celebrate the power and potential for volunteerism.
The Mayo Clinic published an article explaining how volunteering can provide benefits to both your physical and mental health. The article shared six health benefits possible for individuals that volunteer which include: a decrease in risk of depression, increase in confidence, staying both physically & mentally active, a decrease in stress, lowered blood pressure, and staying socially connected.
Long before science was here to study the benefits both physically and mentally of volunteering, philosophers like Aristotle already seemed to have had it figured out. In response to what is the essence of life, Aristotle responded “To serve others and to do good.”
There are many opportunities right here in your community to volunteer. You generally don’t need any special skills or experience. Just find something you’re passionate about, and bring along a positive attitude.
Mille Lacs Health System is a great place to volunteer with many different opportunities to support your community. The Mille Lacs Health System Auxiliary is always accepting more volunteers. Tasks are limited right now, but still are very important to keep our community and hospital flourishing. The MLHS Auxiliary was formed in 2004 and has a broad range of ways it fundraises and gives back not only to MLHS, but also the community.
The MLHS Auxiliary does sewing projects such as neck pillows and walker bags. The group also clips coupons for military families overseas, and hosts multiple events each year such as the Teddy Bear Clinic, pillow cleaning, bake sales & Tree of Lights ceremony honoring the memory of loved ones who have passed. When not in COVID times, the MLHS gift shop is one of their pet projects. If you’re interested in learning more about the MLHS Auxiliary please contact (320) 532-2604.
MLHS Hospice is always looking for volunteers. Hospice/Home Care Manager Nicole Berg said that she is especially grateful for spiritual/chaplain assistance. “Dale Cope has been doing an amazing job,” she said. “We could use more help in that area.” To volunteer with Hospice/Home Care please call (320) 532-2800.
