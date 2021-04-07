The St. Cloud VA Health Care System is expanding its COVID-19 vaccination program to anyone who served in the military, their caregivers and spouses, and Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA) beneficiaries.
The recently passed SAVE LIVES Act expands VA’s authority to provide COVID-19 vaccinations.
The expanded authority depends on readily available COVID-19 vaccine supply and requires the continued prioritization of veterans enrolled in VA care.
Those eligible under the SAVE LIVES Act to receive a vaccine can go to www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/ to register and stay informed on VA’s vaccine program. The St. Cloud VA will contact participants when additional vaccine is available.
To maintain continued health and safety during the pandemic, please do not visit a VA facility for a COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment.
These individuals are encouraged to take the first opportunity to get a vaccine at the most convenient location, whether at VA or through an employer, health care provider’s office or through local public health programs.
For more information visit: www.stcloud.va.gov/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.