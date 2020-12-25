The power of pets

More than two-thirds of households in the U.S. are currently reaping the immediate and long-term benefits of pet ownership, according to a recent survey by the American Pet Products Association.
You love them. They love you. And the power of that connection is good for your health. On the surface, we enjoy the companionship and antics of our pets, but on a deeper level, pets help us connect to the carefree part of ourselves, the part that doesn’t have deadlines, bills, etc.
Pets come furry, feathered, or scaly. All can offer benefits. Just the simple act of watching fish swim can lower blood pressure. Stroking your pet offers the basic human need for touch and is found to lower blood pressure and lower heart rate. A study at the State University of New York at Buffalo tested 240 married couples, half whom owned a dog or cat and half that had no pets. When given challenges such as difficult math problems, and holding their hands in ice water for two minutes, the couples with pets at their side tended to maintain lower blood pressure and heart rates compared to the couples only receiving support from their spouse. Spouses and friends can try to be supportive, but few can match the nonjudgmental loyalty and love that a pet offers.
Pets also help to keep you physically active. Pets rely on you for all their basic needs so the simple acts of feeding, brushing, bathing, walking, playing, etc can all be great forms of exercise. Dog owners tend to get the highest physical activity benefit as regular walks or throwing the ball activities get owners outside and more physically active.
It is important to note, the wrong pet could have the reverse effect on your health creating more stress. A pet is a big commitment and their needs such as the right living environment, veterinary appointments, food and exercise should be considered before welcoming in a new furry family member.
