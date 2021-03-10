In the ever-changing world of vaccine distribution, Mille Lacs Health System is changing its registration system for those looking to get vaccinated locally. Mille Lacs Health system will likely be hosting weekly clinics going forward. Due to delivery times of the vaccine, clinics will always be later in the week. Currently MLHS is focused on vaccinating those 65 and older according to the MDH guidelines. As the MLHS Vaccine Taskforce moves through the Minnesota Department of Health’s vaccine timeline, other groups will be added, such as people with specific high-risk conditions.
MLHS has access to the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines; weekly allocations will determine what vaccines will be available at the scheduled clinics. Allocation decisions are made by the state and region, and recommendations from public health officials are that it doesn’t matter which vaccine someone receives; if it becomes available, take it. “All the COVID-19 vaccines have been shown to prevent serious disease and death,” said Jenn McDonnell, MLHS Pharmacist and Vaccine Taskforce chair. “People should get vaccinated with whatever vaccine they can get; it’s more important to get one than which one.”
There are two ways those 65 and older can register to be vaccinated at MLHS. (Remember, this is not the same system as the one done through the state; this is MLHS’s own Vaccine Action Plan.)
The first is to go to the MLHS website, mlhealth.org. Scroll to near the bottom until you see on the right hand side: “To Register For Our Vaccine Action Plan.” Click on that story to read about how to register online. Please read entire story for full instructions and information.
The second way is for those who do not have email or Internet. Call 320-532-2697, listen to the message, and when it is through, leave your own message with your name, date of birth, and phone number. A representative of MLHS will reach out to you when a clinic is available to schedule your appointment. Please keep in mind that this could be several days after you leave your message; as it all depends on vaccine availability.
“Please do not include your information on both,” said McDonnell. “If you do, it is confusing for everyone involved and ultimately delays all patients getting vaccinated. Leave this option for people who cannot do emails. Email is still the easiest, fastest way to register so I strongly encourage everyone that has one to do it this way.”
People who are wanting to go through the state system can do so by visiting mn.gov/vaccineconnector. Remember that this is separate from Mille Lacs Health System’s plan.
